Hymns recited in temple to protest azaan on speakers

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 09 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 14:26 ist
Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Muthalik. Credit: IANS Photo

Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Muthalik recited 'Suprabhata' and 'Rama Bhajans' at Anjaneyaswamy Temple of Tripura Bhairavi Mutt in Shivarampet, Mysuru, on Monday morning to protest the use of illegal loudspeakers in mosques for Azaan.

Muthalik had given a deadline of May 9 to the government to remove the illegal loudspeakers in mosques across Karnataka failing which he had threatened to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' through loudspeakers in front of mosques to counter Azaan through loudspeakers.

However, Muthalik resorted to reciting Suprabhata, Rama Bhajans and Hanuman Chalisa to avoid creating a law and order problem. Police had beefed up security around the Anjaneyaswamy Temple as a precautionary measure.

Karnataka
Mysuru
Loudspeakers
Azaan

