IndiGo relaunches Mysuru-Hyderabad flight

IndiGo airlines on Monday relaunched its service between Mysuru and Hyderabad. While 54 passengers arrived in Mysuru on the first flight, 42 travelled during the return journey of the flight.

IndiGo commenced the daily services under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Flight 6E 7955 departs Hyderabad at 8.35 am and arrives at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli near Mysuru at 10.25 am. In the return direction, flight 6E 7956 leaves Mysuru Airport at 10.50 am and reaches Hyderabad at 12.50 pm.

Alliance Air is already operating between the two cities every day. While flight AI 9881 leaves Hyderabad at 2.35 pm and reaches Mysuru 3.30 pm, AI 9882 leaves Mysuru Airport at 8 pm and reaches Hyderabad at 10 pm.

Mysuru is now connected to seven cities in India by air. A large number of people from Hyderabad residing in Mysuru and hundreds of tourists travel between the two cities, say the authorities of the Airports Authority of India.

The private operator decided to recommence the service due to growing demand. Apart from tourists, IT professionals and industrialists prefer air service to save time, said an officer.