Information commissioner inspects Film City project site in Mysuru

Commissioner for Information and Public Relations P S Harsha directed the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) authorities to prepare an action plan to provide basic infrastructure to the proposed Film City project at Himmavu in Mysuru district.

The commissioner inspected the land at Himmavu in Nanjangud taluk where the project is proposed. Nanjangud tahsildar Mohana Kumari said that the KIADB has handed over 110 acres land to the Information and Public Relations department. She also explained about the documents and shared other information on the Film City project.

‘Land suitable for project’

Saying that the land is suitable for the project, Harsha asked the tahsildar to explain the process in connection with the land transfer to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during the meeting to be held in Bengaluru on April 7.

The commissioner said it is a mega project and provided job opportunities to a minimum of 5,000 people, including technicians, artistes, and staff. The department has prepared the project in such a way to make the Film City another major attraction in the district, he said.

A district-level implementation committee has to be constituted in connection with the construction and maintenance of the project. He directed the officials to provide him details after discussing with the peoples’ representatives, officials, deputy commissioners, and other concerned persons.