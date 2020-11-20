'Install Pandyanda Belliappa's statue in Kodagu'

'Install Pandyanda Belliappa's statue in Kodagu'

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 20 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 23:19 ist
Achievers in the cooperative field were felicitated during the valedictory programmeof the Cooperative Week in Madikeri on Friday.

District Cooperative Union President A K Manu Muttappa demanded the installation of the statue of Pandyanda Belliappa, who has immensely contributed to the development of cooperative and education sectors in Kodagu district.

He was speaking during the valedictory programme of the 67th All India Cooperative Week in Madikeri on Friday.

“Pandyanda Belliappa was famously known as Gandhi of Kodagu. He was instrumental in the establishment of the senior college in Madikeri in 1950. He was also one of the pioneers of the cooperative movement in the district, along with Pandikuttira Changappa and M C Nanaiah,” he said.

Manu Muttappa further said that the District Cooperative Union has been bringing out a trimonthly magazine and the members of cooperative societies should utilise the same.

Various programmes are being organised by the District Central Cooperative Bank to strengthen the cooperative sector, he said.

Receiving Kodagu Sahakara Ratna award, M P Muttappa said that all people should acknowledge the contributions of the cooperative sector, which is run by the people and for the people.

He also felt the need to apply modern technology in the cooperative sector, to bring the sector closer to people, by sharing information about the same.

Kodagu Sahakara Ratna felicitation was offered to Matanda A Ramesh.

Kumbugowdana Uttappa was felicitated with Shrestha Sahakara Sanmana.

Macchamada Kanda Bhimaiah, Chotteyandamada Baby Poovaiah and KACM principal Dr R S Renuka were also felicitated on the occasion.

District Central Cooperative Bank vice president Kotolira Harish Poovaiah, District Cooperative Union vice president Pattada Manu Ramachandra, directors B D Manjunath,
H M Ramesh, P B Raghu Nanaiah, Kannanda Sampath and others were present.

