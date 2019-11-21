JD(S) candidate withdraws nomination from Athani

Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Athani Assembly constituency Gurappa Dasyal withdrew his nomination for contesting the upcoming Karnataka bypolls on the last day of withdrawal on Thursday.

Dasyal, Zilla Panchayat member of BJP, also known as supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, had been missing since he filed his nominations. He had released a video on Wednesday stating that he has filed nomination papers.

Earlier, Savadi had assured to convince Dasyal to withdraw the nomination papers.