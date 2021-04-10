Karnataka govt attempting to suppress voice of RTC employees: Kodihalli Chandrashekar

'K'taka govt attempting to suppress voice of RTC staff'

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar, while leading the protest by employees of Road Transport Corporation, said that the government should not make efforts to suppress the voice of employees, instead, it should come up with solutions to their demands.

Chandrashekhar told reporters here on Saturday that people have been suffering as buses are not available. The government needs to take a decision. Efforts to suppress the protest were not fair.

Working people want wages commensurate with their labour. RTC employees were finding it difficult to meet ends. Rightful demands cannot be termed as vested interests. It appears that government wants to shut RTCs to benefit private operators, he stated.

