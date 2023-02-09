Karnataka: Koppal police arrest man for abusing, assaulting Dalit woman

K'taka: Man held for assaulting Dalit woman in Koppal

Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Koppal
  Feb 09 2023, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 17:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Koppal police have arrested a man on charges of assaulting and abusing a dalit woman after her cattle grazed on a farm belonging to the man in Rampura village in Kanakagiri taluk recently. 

According to police sources, the incident took place on February 3, when a cow belonging to Shoba entered the agriculture field of Amaresh Kumbar on Thursday night. Irked by this Amaresh had tied the cow in front of his house.

Police said Shoba was assaulted when she came to Amaresh’s home to get her cow released.  Based on a complaint filed by the woman the Kanakagiri police arrested Amaresh under various sections of IPC and The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. 

Amaresh has been sent to judicial custody. Later district officials visited the Shoba’s house and consoled her and assured her of providing every possible help.

