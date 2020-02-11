Karnataka minister promises vehicle to transport students to school

District In-charge and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar stayed overnight and interacted with the students at the Government Lower Primary School at Pachchedoddi village in the taluk, on

Monday.

The minister assured to make vehicle arrangements to pick up and drop the 18 students, who walk to schools from Ajjipura, Ramapura and other places to Pachchedoddi, from February 20. Suresh Kumar interacted with the students asked them how they go to schools and the difficulty faced by them.

He listened to the plight of the children, who explained that they have to leave home at 7 am and walk several km to reach their school and how it is not possible to reach home before dark.

When the villagers explained about the inconvenience in getting ration at the fair price shop in Basavanadoddi, at a distance of 6 km, the Minister assured of a mobile vehicle to supply them the commodities.

While the students in Bengaluru have to bear heavy vehicular traffic and pollution, the children here have pollution-free air, but elephant traffic, the Minister said.