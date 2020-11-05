MAHE gets mail on reopening institute from fake ID of CM B S Yediyurappa; complaint filed

MAHE gets mail from fake ID of CM BSY; complaint filed

The mail informed that any institutions coming under MAHE should not reopen before January 2, 2021

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 05 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 16:05 ist
The mail declares that the government had received many complaints from parents within and outside India. Credit: iStock Photo

A case was registered by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) registrar Dr Narayan Sabhahit after he received an email from an ID in the name of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on the issue of reopening different institutions coming under MAHE.

Unidentified imposters had created a fake e-mail id in the name of the chief minister and had sent it to MAHE registrar. The imposters had used the name of Yediyurappa to sign the mail.

The mail informed that any institutions coming under MAHE should not reopen before January 2, 2021.

Even after January 2, the institutions can go offline only with the consent of the parents. The mail declares that the government had received many complaints from parents within and outside India. Based on the complaint, a case was registered with the Udupi CEN Police.

