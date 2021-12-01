Man held for sexually assaulting his daughter

The accused is a history sheeter and a repeat offender, the police said

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 01 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 16:16 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter in an area under the Kadri Police Station. 

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the accused is a history-sheeter and a repeat offender. He was previously booked for beating his mother as well, the police said. 

A case was registered at the Kadiri Police Station.

 

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Crime Against Women

