Man held for sexually assaulting his daughter

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter in an area under the Kadri Police Station.
City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the accused is a history-sheeter and a repeat offender. He was previously booked for beating his mother as well, the police said.
A case was registered at the Kadiri Police Station.
