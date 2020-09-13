Mandya: 1 person killed, 10 others injured in road accident

Mandya: 1 killed, 10 others injured in road accident

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  Sep 13 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 14:58 ist

One person was killed and 10 others injured in a series mishap, involving two cars and a motorbike, near Dasanadoddi village, on national highway 209, in Malavalli taluk, on Sunday. 

Ganga Joshi (40), of Channapatna town, is deceased. 

Ganga Joshi, along with Mashusudhan Joshi and Anushka were on their way to Gaganachukki falls in Shivanasamudra, when it rammed into another car and a motorbike. Two cars were totally damaged. Ten people have been injured in the mishap. The condition of Madhusudhan is said to be critical. 

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in KM Doddi and the town hospital. Rural police have registered a case. 

