Mandya MP Sumalatha meets Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, demands probe into collapse of wall near KRS

Mandya MP Sumalatha on Tuesday met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and demanded to take steps to safety of KRS reservoir.

In her memorandum, she said rampant illegal mining using massive explosives in Mandya district has posed threat to reservoir's safety.

Insisting that a recent collapse of a wall near the reservoir was an indication of the threat to the safety of the dam, she said the Central Government must step in and constitute a high-level committee to probe the incident.

Separately, she also met Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi and demanded a probe into illegal mining in the Mandya district.

Due to illegal mining, the government is losing huge revenue that used comes from mining companies.

In a memorandum to Joshi, she said the illegal miners have blessings from political leaders and the Centre should order a detailed inquiry.

Sumalatha also met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and sought permission to raise the issue in the ongoing Parliament session.