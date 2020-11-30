Mandya: Woman kills children; hangs self

Mandya: Woman kills children; hangs self

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Nov 30 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A 26-year-old woman killed her two children and ended her life by hanging at Kuppalli village, in Melkote hobli, in Mandya district, on Monday.

The deceased are Nivedita (26), her children Ganavi (6) and Ullas (4). According to sources she had hung them to death and later hanged self.

Nivedita was married to Krishnegowda eight years ago. She was suffering from health problems and was under depression, it is said. She took the extreme step when Krishnegowda had gone to his farm. Melkote police have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram visited the spot.

Suicide
Mandya
Karnataka

