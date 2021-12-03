Mangaluru cops arrest 9 over scuffle among students

The Mangaluru South Police have arrested nine students of a private degree college, in two separate cases of assault and scuffle over a personal issue.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that when the police rushed to a hostel where the students were staying at Gujjarakere on Thursday late night, they were prevented from discharging their duties by pelting chairs, stones and other items at them. In the melee, five police personnel suffered minor injuries in addition to injuries to seven students.

The arrested are Adithya, Ken Johnson, Mohammed, Abdul Shahid, Vimal, Fahad, Abu Tahar, Mohammed Nasip and Adarsh. Cases have been filed against 16 students.

Giving details of the incident, the Commissioner said when Adarsh Premkumar, a third-year hospitality science student of a private college visited his friend in an apartment in the city, Sinan and eight others had assaulted him with interlock and stones. When Premkumar’s friends Shenin and Shravan tried to prevent them from assaulting further, a threat was issued to them, said the complaint filed by Adarsha Premkumar who has suffered injuries in the assault.

Adarsh, in his complaint, had also sought protection for his friends Shenin and Shravan, who were staying in a hostel at Gujjarakere. When the police visited the hostel, the inmates of the hostel pelted interlock, stones and chairs at the police.

As many as 10 students have suffered injuries. The police have booked two separate cases of rioting. The situation is under control, the Police Commissioner said. Further investigation is in progress, he added.

