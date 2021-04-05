Massive fire at Mangaluru garbage dumping yard

An accidental fire at a dumping yard at Pacchanady in Mangaluru created tense moment for the residents of surrounding areas on Sunday night. A haze of smoke enveloped the entire area following the fire.

The fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Residents too are helping in dousing the fire. Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Mayor Premananda Shetty, and others have visited the spot.

The dumping yard receives an average of 330 tonnes of garbage per day from Mangaluru city and Ullal CMC limits.

It may be recalled that garbage sliding from landfill site of Pacchanady in August 2019 had affected several families in and around Pacchanady.