Medical interns in Davangere launch indefinite protest demanding release of stipend

Condemning the government's apathy towards resolving the stipend issue, medical interns serving in District Chigateri General Hospital launched an indefinite protest at Jayadeva circle in the city on Friday, urging the state government to provide stipend of five months to them at the earliest.

The agitating students said 104 medical interns (house surgeons) selected under government quota did their MBBS in the JJM Medical College in the City run by the Bapuji Educational Association. As per the norms, medical interns have to be paid a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month as they are serving in District Chigateri General Hospital. But the tug-of-war between the JJM Medical College management and the state government over the payment of stipend for the medical interns has emerged again.

Except for 15 house surgeons who are on Covid-19 and emergency duty, the remaining students boycotted the work. "We are fed up with this kind of negligence towards doctors. The government must take steps towards resolving the issue at the earliest and safeguard the interests of doctors."

They said they had already submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his visit to the city recently, and also to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, urging them to resolve the issue at the earliest. They also met chief secretary of government of Karnataka in Bengaluru. But there was no positive response. "So, we decided to launch indefinite agitation and it would be intensified in the coming days."

They said, the JJM Medical College management is asking the government to pay the stipend, and the government is directing the management to pay it. "We are in a fix now. So, the government must find a permanent solution for this, and ensure that the interns are not put to further problems," they added.

It may be noted that the JJM Medical College management paid stipend to postgraduate students and medical interns last year after the government intervened in the issue following a series of protests by the students. This year, the management has denied paying and has asked the government to pay it.