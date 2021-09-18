Missing toddler found dead in borewell in Belagavi

A two-year-old boy from Alaknur village in Raibag taluk who had been missing since Friday evening was found dead in an abandoned borewell in sugarcane fields about 100 metres from his house on Saturday.

His body was recovered by Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

Sharad Siddappa Hasare (2) had been missing since Friday and kidnapping complaint had been filed with the police and search was being conducted.

The Missing toddler was noticed in the abandoned borewell in the agriculture lands of the family and police was informed.

A team of officials led by Tahsildar Riyazuddin Bagwan, police and personnel from Fire and Emergency Services Department commenced rescue operations. Toddler’s body was recovered from the borewell pit on Saturday night and it has been sent to the government hospital for post mortem. Body was found in depth of about 10 feet in the borewell.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told DH that the toddler Sharad was missing from Friday and kidnap complaint had been filed. Today, the body was found in the abandoned borewell pit and has been sent for post mortem.

"A kidnapping complaint had been filed and we shall investigate the angle. There were also other allegations regarding the incident that have come to the fore and we shall look into all angles," he said.

The toddler's maternal grandmother Saraswati alleged that Siddappa Hasare murdered the child as he had been suspecting his wife Rajashree’s fidelity since the child's birth.

Harugeri police are investigating.