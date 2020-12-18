Murder case in Old Belagavi cracked within 24 hours

Shahapur police cracked the murder case of a person who was killed at Kulkarni Galli Main Road in Old-Belagavi on Thursday. They arrested the six accused within 24 hours of the crime along with the blood-stained sharp weapons used for the act.

An old rivalry has been cited as the reason for the murder.

Jaypal Masanu Garani (35), a resident of Ambedkar Galli in Old-Belagavi, was found murdered at Kulkarni Galli Main Road in Old Belagavi on Thursday. He was attacked on his neck and body with sharp weapons.

The deceased’s brother Subhas Masanu Garani had filed a complaint with the police which said that they suspected Jaypal to have been murdered between 12.30 am and 6.30 am on Thursday.

Police Inspector Raghavendra Havaldar, Police Sub-Inspector Manjunath Nayak, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Uday Patil, R I Sanadi, and the team investigating the case nabbed the accused. All the six accused resided in the same neighbourhood as that of the person murdered.

The accused were identified as Jyotiba Sidrai Doddmani, Akshay Krishna Kolkar, Prashant Yallappa Kallimani, Pratap Baswant Garani, Rohit Rajendra Doddmani and Shivraj alias Sonya Nagesh Doddamani -- all residents of Ambedkar Galli in Old-Belagavi.

Police Commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order (L&O) Dr Praveen Amathe and senior police officials lauded Shahapur police for cracking the case within 24 hours and announced a reward for them. Further investigations are on.