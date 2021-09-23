Mysuru City Corporation holds tax collection drive, seals function hall

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have launched a drive against the defaulters of property tax in the city.

On Wednesday, MCC officials sealed Shalimar Function Hall, which has to pay a total of Rs 20 lakh arrears, besides not having a trade licence. The taxes for the hall, on St Mary’s Road, 3rd Cross, NR Mohalla in Mysuru, are pending from the financial year 2011-12 to 2021-22. The owners of the function hall have not replied to the several notices issued so far, to pay the taxes and to get trade licence.

A team of officials, lead by zonal commissioner Shivakumar, under the directions of Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, sealed the hall, under the provisions of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976. The hall was sealed with the help of the Police department. Under the MCC, there are 1,92,777 properties and for the financial year 2020-21, there is an outstanding amount of Rs 92.03 crore. For the current financial year, 2021-22, the MCC had a target to collect Rs 140.48 crore. However, Rs 91.88 crore has been collected up to Tuesday (September 21, 2021). Thus, the total outstanding amount is Rs 140.64 crore. A public notice from the MCC Commissioner states that if the property owners still do not pay the taxes, their names will be published in local newspapers and steps will be taken to recover the arrears, including sealing and seizure of the properties.

Besides, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), under the MCC, has appealed to its consumers, the residents of Mysuru city, to clear the arrears accrued at Rs 195 crore towards drinking water cess.

A press release from the MCC Commissioner states: “The general public and consumers owe Rs 195 crore from 65 wards of the city. As the amount is pending, the MCC is finding it difficult to operate and maintain the water supply and other service. To ensure adequate supply of drinking water on a daily basis, the consumers should clear the total dues.” Or else, both drinking water and UGD connections will be disconnected, the commissioner has warned.