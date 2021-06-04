Mysuru Corporators stage protest against DC Rohini Sindhuri after MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag resigns

The Corporators of the city on Friday launched a protest in support of Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, who resigned from her post on Thursday.

The Corporators, irrespective of their political party, came together and protested against Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri for allegedly harassing the Commissioner, who announced her resignation from the IAS.

All 64 corporators held placards carrying the message, 'I stand by the Commissioner'. The Corporators demanded the state government to transfer the DC immediately.