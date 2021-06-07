Mysuru DC withdraws tough lockdown

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham on Monday ordered relaxation of the tough lockdown rules and allowed procurement of essential goods between 6 am and 10 am on all days, as per the state government’s order.

The DC withdrew the order passed by the earlier DC Rohini Sindhuri on May 5, which restricted opening of essential shops only three days a week, between 6 am and 10 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Earlier, in an order passed on May 27, the shops were allowed to open only on two days, on Mondays and Thursdays, between 6 am and 12 noon, till June 7. However, banks and insurance services were allowed. Standalone milk parlours were open from 6 am to 6 pm on all days. In addition, goods vehicles, were allowed.

As per the old order, there was relaxation on Monday, to buy essential items. Thus, a large number of people thronged the shops and markets to purchase necessary items. The vendors made good business between 6 am and 10 am.

However, violation of Covid guidelines was common in many areas. People failed to maintain social distance. But, a maximum number of people were wearing masks. Movement of vehicles was high across the city. Traffic police were monitoring traffic and inquiring the people about their cause for movement.