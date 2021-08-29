Mysuru prepares to manage possible third Covid wave

Mysuru, DHNS: The district administration and the Health department are fully prepared to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The experts warn the pandemic is likely to hit the district in a few days.

The district administration and the Health department are now aware of tackling the situation. They have better experience as they handled the first and second wave. The authorities have stored sufficient medicines, equipment, oxygen and also beds.

As per the study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about 65 % people in Mysuru are infected with the virus during the first and the second wave and remaining 35% would be affected in the third wave. The children below six-years old and college students face the threat of infection.

The Health department is preparing to tackle the third wave based on the data from the second wave. The district administration is implementing programmes to ensure safety of the people as per the national Covid-19 guidelines.

Oxygen units

The district administration has established 14 oxygen concentrator units in order to ensure sufficient supply of medical oxygen. The units are established at Mysuru medical college, superspeciality hospital, K R Hospital, District Hospital, taluk hospitals and at community health care centres.

Liquefied oxygen required for the ICU beds have been stored. Necessary beds have been arranged in case of any outbreak. Special arrangements have been made at Cheluvamba Hospital and District hospital to treat children. Five beds each in taluk hospitals have been reserved.

District Health Officer Dr K H Prasad said,"As many as 460 ICU and ventilator beds are reserved for children. In addition, 140 beds are reserved at private hospitals."

The district has a total of 7,500 beds and the number of ambulances has been increased. The Health department has sought cooperation from other departments during emergencies and also decided to intensify vaccination drives.

The Health department has commenced the process of recruiting temporary doctors and there will be no shortage of medical professionals to attend to Covid patients. The existing staff are well trained and it has been planned to utilise the service of medical and nursing students during the pandemic, if needed.