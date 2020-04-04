Mysuru reports seven more coronavirus cases; tally reaches 28

With seven more persons, including a 19-year-old boy, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the number of cases increased to 28 in Mysuru. Out of seven, four has travel history to Delhi and two others are the contacts of COVID-19 victims, also employees Jubilant Generics, a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud and the authorities are gathering the details of another one.

In a media bulletin released by the government, seven cases (P134 to P140) are identified on Saturday. While P139 and P140 are contacts of P52 and P78, the employees of the pharmaceutical company, four have travelled to Delhi. All the seven victims are male.

It has to be recalled that the first case was confirmed on March 21. He is a man in his mid-30s, a resident of the city, who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He went to KR Hospital and got himself admitted on March 20.

The second case was confirmed on March 23. It is a man in his mid-40s from Kerala, who had travelled from Dubai. He arrived in KIA from Dubai on March 22 and took a taxi to Mysuru. He too admitted himself for treatment at KR Hospital.

The third case was confirmed on March 26, a 35-year-old man, a resident of Mysuru city, who had no travel history. He is an employee of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences. Again five persons of the same company were tested positive on March 28. While four of them are residents of Nanjangud town, one is a resident of Mysuru city. On March 30, four more confirmed cases also belonged to the same company. Two more positive patients were declared on March 31.

While the first three patients are housed at the Isolation Ward of KR Hospital, the remaining are being treated at the designated COVID-19 Hospital, the new District Hospital, on KRS Road.