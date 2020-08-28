Narayana Gowda to launch 'Government to doorstep' programme today

District Incharge Minister Narayana Gowda will be launching a 'Government to doorstep' programme at K R Pet taluk on Friday to resolve the issues of the people.

Under this initiative, govt officials will visit the houses of the people and attend to their problems, if any.

Narayana Gowda will launch the programme from Bookanakere village, the native of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, Tahsildar Shivamurthy and officials of various departments will participate. This is an effort to prevent the people from visiting the government offices to get the work done.

In a press release, the minister stated that the people can meet him for any problem. The new scheme is people-friendly and everyone should extend support, he appealed.