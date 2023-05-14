Naxal team visits house near Kodagu border

Sources said the team left the house after having meals

Ashwani Kumar N K R, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 14 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 08:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A team of five naxals visited a house in Kallittapunnupara village in Kannur district, which is 20 km away from the borders of Kodagu. Sources said the team left the house after having meals.

The team, comprising a woman and four men, came to the house belonging to Biju. They threatened the family and asked them to serve meals. They charged their mobile phones and a power bank and took away four kgs of rice and vegetables. The four naxals were identified as Moyiddin, Santhosh, Ramesh and Jisha and were armed, sources said.

The family told the police that the naxals vented ire against the Central and the Kerala governments alleging that they were working against the interests of the people.

The region where the naxal movement was reported is located at a distance of 60 km from Birunani-Pookola Road in Kodagu district. The Anti-Naxal Force of Karnataka has intensified the combing operations.

