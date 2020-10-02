Online darshan, live streaming planned for Hasanamba festival

This year, the annual Hasanamba festival will be limited to online darshan and live streaming, as the district administration is planning to restrict the entry of devotees to the temple, which opens doors for darshan once in a year.

As the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Hassan district and across the state, the district administration has decided to observe Hasanamba festival in a simple manner and restrict visitors to the temple.

The temple opens every year, on the first Thursday after Poornima (full moon day), in the month of Ashwayuja. The temple will remain open from November 5 to November 17. If the entry of devotees is restricted, the popular temple will have to limit its celebration to pujas and rituals.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said, "Though we understand that scores of devotees would be disappointed, it has become inevitable due to alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. However, a decision would be taken after holding discussions with the District in-charge Minister Gopalaiah soon. There are plans for online darshan of the deity via website", he said.

The temple would be opened on the first and last day to observe the rituals as per the tradition. The remaining days, only temple priests and employees would be allowed. It is also planned for a live telecast via LED screens at places, where it is possible to maintain social distancing, he added.