People will send a message to Congress in bye-election: B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that people from Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and assembly constituencies of Maski and Basavakalyan will send a message to Congress by voting for BJP candidates.

Yediyurappa told reporters that KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are taking the bye-elections lightly, but a win of BJP candidates by a huge margin will send a message to the Congress.

Regarding his campaigning despite being ill, Yediyurappa said that the campaigning will conclude on Thursday evening.