People will send a message to Congress in bye-election: B S Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said that the campaigning will conclude on Thursday evening

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 21:45 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI photo.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that people from Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and assembly constituencies of Maski and Basavakalyan will send a message to Congress by voting for BJP candidates.

Yediyurappa told reporters that KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are taking the bye-elections lightly, but a win of BJP candidates by a huge margin will send a message to the Congress.

Regarding his campaigning despite being ill, Yediyurappa said that the campaigning will conclude on Thursday evening.

