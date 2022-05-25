PSI exam scam: CID takes Rudragouda into custody again

He has been remanded to CID custody for seven days

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 25 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 22:49 ist

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials have again arrested Rudragouda Patil, one of the key suspects in the alleged irregularities of PSI examination.

Bengaluru’s Annapurneshwari Nagar police personnel had arrested Patil in connection with the alleged fraud in the PSI examination for recruitment to assistant and junior engineers and took him for interrogation.

The CID personnel took Patil into custody to interrogate him again over the accusation that he used Bluetooth device at M S Irani Degree College examination centre to help select candidates.

After bringing Patil to Kalaburagi, the CID produced Patil before the Principal JMFC Court Judge Santosh Srivatsav, who remanded him to CID custody for seven days.

One indentified as Prabhu wrote the PSI examination allegedly by using bluetooth at M S Irani Degree College and his name was figured in the provisional selection list. Prabhu reportedly told the CID officials about the role of Rudradouga during the interrogation.

In connection with the alleged fraud held at the MS Irani College's examination centre, the CID police had arrested Prabhu, his father Sharanappa and auditor Chandrakanth Kulkarni and they have been remanded in the judicial custody.

