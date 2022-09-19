Ramanagara campus: End to govt-RGUHS tussle in sight

In the past, the government had tried to construct the campus by using the university's funds, which the university had oppose

It appears that the tussle between the government and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) over the construction of a campus in the Ramanagara district has ended.

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told the Legislative Council on Monday that the university, at its recent syndicate meeting, had resolved to construct the campus with its own money.

"We will be placing this before the next Cabinet meeting for a final decision," he said.

The construction of the campus is pending since 2007 due to land litigations.

In the past, the government had tried to construct the campus by using the university's funds, which the university had opposed.

"There were several efforts in the past by the government to get the funds transferred from the university for the purpose of campus construction. But every time, we were firm with our decision to construct the campus on our own and conveyed it to the government," a senior syndicate member said.

However, sources from the university told DH that it had been decided in the recent syndicate meeting to write to the government that the university itself will invite tenders for campus construction.

