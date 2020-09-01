Ranganathittu bird sanctuary opens for visitors

Ranganathittu bird sanctuary opens for visitors

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Sep 01 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 22:14 ist
White Ibis at Sri Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Mandya district.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary that remained closed since a month, was opened for the public from Tuesday.

As the employees at the bird sanctuary had tested positive for Covid-19, the sanctuary was closed to the public from August 6.

The bird sanctuary received around 90 visitors on Tuesday. Some, even went enjoyed boat ride.

A sink tank has been constructed at the entrance of the bird sanctuary and the visitors are made to wash their hands and legs, before entering the sanctuary. Sanitisers have been placed at several places.

Wearing masks is compulsory to enter the sanctuary, according to the Range Forest Officer K Surendra.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ranganathittu bird sanctuary

What's Brewing

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

 