Ranganathittu bird sanctuary opens for visitors

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary that remained closed since a month, was opened for the public from Tuesday.

As the employees at the bird sanctuary had tested positive for Covid-19, the sanctuary was closed to the public from August 6.

The bird sanctuary received around 90 visitors on Tuesday. Some, even went enjoyed boat ride.

A sink tank has been constructed at the entrance of the bird sanctuary and the visitors are made to wash their hands and legs, before entering the sanctuary. Sanitisers have been placed at several places.

Wearing masks is compulsory to enter the sanctuary, according to the Range Forest Officer K Surendra.