Rats get tipsy, damage liquor tetrapacks!

While the whole country is facing dry days due to the lockdown, and some menfolk are not getting liquor since the last two weeks, rats in Kollegal town are getting tipsy, by damaging liquor tetrapacks and consuming it, at a liquor shop here.
The wine shop owner who found liquor trickling from the downed shutters, immediately informed the Excise department officials. The officials who opened the seal found more than 70 liquor sachets damaged by the rats. The remaining sachets were safeguarded in a metal box later.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15