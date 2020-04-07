Rats get tipsy, damage liquor tetrapacks!

While the whole country is facing dry days due to the lockdown, and some menfolk are not getting liquor since the last two weeks, rats in Kollegal town are getting tipsy, by damaging liquor tetrapacks and consuming it, at a liquor shop here.

The wine shop owner who found liquor trickling from the downed shutters, immediately informed the Excise department officials. The officials who opened the seal found more than 70 liquor sachets damaged by the rats. The remaining sachets were safeguarded in a metal box later.