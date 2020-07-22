Rumours on deaths due to ventilator fault grip Kalaburagi

Rumours that a few patients died due to ventilator breakdown at ESIC hospital here led to some tension in the city on Wednesday. But the district administration was quick to clarify that no death due to ventilator breakdown occurred in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said a five-member committee consisting of doctors from Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Basaveshwara Hospital and KBN Hospital has been constituted to know the circumstances that led to deaths at the ESIC hospital. The committee will give a report in three days, he said.

Taking to twitter, MLA Priyank Kharge said he had received complaints that eight people on ventilators died in ESIC, Kalaburagi, because there was oxygen supply breakdown in the ICU. “ESIC has not been admitting patients as the issue has not been resolved. Nobody is confirming it or denying it. Is the government deliberately hiding it?,” he said.

He tweeted, “while Govt claims nothing has happened in ESIC. Listen to what victim’s son has to say. Patient (Gurubai) of Rajeev Gandhi Nagar of the City was recovering well. Patient was transferred from ESIC to GIMS without informing the relatives. When asked about shifting to GIMS, ESIC say they are out of oxygen”.

“Though the woman underwent Covid test on July 11, her report has not arrived even after 11 days. Deceased’s son alleged that Covid and non-covid patients were shifted in an ambulance. Why the district administration remained silent over the deaths?” he said.

The DC clarified that no death occurred due to ventilator failure in ESIC hospital.

“I have spoken to the dean of the hospital,” he said.