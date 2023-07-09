Several Karnataka districts to get railway barricade to check jumbo attacks

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar Khandre has said that railway barricade was being erected for a length of 641 km in Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagar, Kodagu and other districts to prevent jumbos from straying into human habitation.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Khandre said that rapid urbanisation had led to expansion of human habitation and shrinking of forest cover. "This has resulted in human-animal conflict. We have already erected railway barricade for a length of 310 km. The balance of 331 km will be covered depending on availability of funds," he said.

Speaking at a meeting with range forest officers, Khandre said that government will relax the rules for felling of sandalwood trees in view of several complaints from officers and sandalwood growers.

A farmer complained in the meeting that prevailing rules prohibit stocking more than four kg of sandalwood in the house. "But, cases are being registered if we keep a sandalwood branch which falls down during a raid by monkeys," the farmer pointed out.

Replying to his concern, Khandre said that relaxation of sandalwood tree felling rules would be discussed with the chief minister.

He said that Kalaburagi and Bidar were two of the five cities which will be made plastic free for which strict action will be initiated against manufacturing, sale and storage of single-use plastic.

He said plastic poses a long-term hazard to environment besides the immediate threat to animals. Burning plastic emits dangerous gases that cause health hazards. "The government has realised these issues and decided to ban such materials," he added.