Shakthi PU college starts online classes

Shakthi PU College, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru, launched online classes for the benefit of their students who hail from other states and also within the state.
The students of the college can fully utilise this benefit from staying safe at home during the lockdown. The lecturers and the resource persons will share tips on facing competitive examinations. The google classroom will be held for four hours a day and the students have to log in to their smartphone or computer.
Outstation students of Shakthi PU College in Arunachala Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Goa and the students, spread over different regions of Karnataka, are keen on making full use of such facilities, principal Prabhakar G S said.
Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'
Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement
Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation
Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis
New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown
'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'