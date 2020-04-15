Shakthi PU college starts online classes

Shakthi PU college starts online classes

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 20:51 ist

Shakthi PU College, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru, launched online classes for the benefit of their students who hail from other states and also within the state.

The students of the college can fully utilise this benefit from staying safe at home during the lockdown. The lecturers and the resource persons will share tips on facing competitive examinations. The google classroom will be held for four hours a day and the students have to log in to their smartphone or computer.

Outstation students of Shakthi PU College in Arunachala Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Goa and the students, spread over different regions of Karnataka, are keen on making full use of such facilities, principal Prabhakar G S said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shantinagar
Online class
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 