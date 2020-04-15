Shakthi PU college starts online classes

Shakthi PU College, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru, launched online classes for the benefit of their students who hail from other states and also within the state.

The students of the college can fully utilise this benefit from staying safe at home during the lockdown. The lecturers and the resource persons will share tips on facing competitive examinations. The google classroom will be held for four hours a day and the students have to log in to their smartphone or computer.

Outstation students of Shakthi PU College in Arunachala Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Goa and the students, spread over different regions of Karnataka, are keen on making full use of such facilities, principal Prabhakar G S said.