Shivamogga: School teacher held in sexual abuse case

Shivamogga: School teacher arrested in sexual abuse case

Akbar, a resident of Khalandarnagar, Bhadravathi town is the accused

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Bhadravathi,
  • Nov 23 2022, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 00:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shivamogga police nabbed a teacher serving in a government primary Urdu school on charges of abusing a nine-year-old girl student and produced him before the Pocso court on Tuesday. 

Akbar, a resident of Khalandarnagar, Bhadravathi town is the accused.

He was serving as a teacher in a government primary Urdu school at Donabhaghatta in the taluk.

He has been accused of abusing the student at the same school, and has been remanded in judicial custody.

Bhadravathi Rural police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is under way.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
shivamogga
Pocso

What's Brewing

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

 