Shivamogga: School teacher arrested in sexual abuse case

Shivamogga police nabbed a teacher serving in a government primary Urdu school on charges of abusing a nine-year-old girl student and produced him before the Pocso court on Tuesday.

Akbar, a resident of Khalandarnagar, Bhadravathi town is the accused.

He was serving as a teacher in a government primary Urdu school at Donabhaghatta in the taluk.

He has been accused of abusing the student at the same school, and has been remanded in judicial custody.

Bhadravathi Rural police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is under way.