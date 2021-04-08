Some KSRTC buses resume service in Mysuru, Hassan

Amidst protest by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees, a few KSRTC buses operated from Mysuru on Thursday.

As many as 25 buses operated. While 10 buses of Mysuru city and 15 buses of Mysuru rural depot operated. Trainee drivers and conductors were pressed into service.

However, private buses, maxi cabs and other vehicles operated briskly in the district ferrying passengers. As many as 400 plus private vehicles operated on the second day of the protest, according to RTO L Deepak.

Incidents of stone pelting on the KSRTC buses by miscreants was reported, at Yalleshapura near Hassan on Thursday. The window panes of the bus was damaged and a few passengers suffered minor injuries.

Two miscreants on a motorbike without number plates, wearing masks, pelted stones on the bus that was bound for Hassan from Holenarasipur. The police have registered a case.

Though the bus strike by the KSRTC employees continued for the second day, a few buses operated on a few routes, on Thursday.

Two volvo buses on Mangaluru and Bengaluru route, one Rajahamsa, and buses to Arkalgud, Holenarasipura and Halebid operated. Around 10 employees attended the duty.