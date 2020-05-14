Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka's Bagalkot

A 25-year-old youth with COVID-19 symptoms died at a private hospital of the city on Wednesday late night.

The deceased, a resident of Bilagi town, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning following severe fever, cough and breathing problem. However, he breathed his last breath late last night as he failed to respond to the treatment.

DHO Dr Ananth Desai said, his throat swab sample has been sent to Bengaluru for testing. The report will arrive on Friday. Directions have been issued to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the COVID-19 protocol, he added.