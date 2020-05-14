Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in K'taka's Bagalkot

Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka's Bagalkot

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • May 14 2020, 09:38 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 09:38 ist
Representative image.

A 25-year-old youth with COVID-19 symptoms died at a private hospital of the city on Wednesday late night. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The deceased, a resident of Bilagi town, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning following severe fever, cough and breathing problem. However, he breathed his last breath late last night as he failed to respond to the treatment.

DHO Dr Ananth Desai said, his throat swab sample has been sent to Bengaluru for testing. The report will arrive on Friday. Directions have been issued to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the COVID-19 protocol, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bagalkot
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Asymptomatic cats spread virus to other cats in lab

Asymptomatic cats spread virus to other cats in lab

'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed'

'Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed'

Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown

Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown

RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing

RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing

How safe are our children from COVID-19?

How safe are our children from COVID-19?

 