TAC for closure of bars, pubs in districts with more than 2% TPR

In a meeting held on Friday by the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases in the border districts of Karnataka, the members recommended the state to close crowded public places like bars and pubs in districts with test positivity rate (TPR) higher than 2%.

In Bengaluru, despite having a TPR less than 2%, the closure of pubs and bars has been recommended since the population density is high.

“We’ve recommended rollback of relaxations in cinema halls, restaurants, public transport, gyms and yoga centres. In districts with more than 2% TPR, including Bengaluru as an exception, we’ve recommended a cap of 40 people in cinema halls and 50% occupancy in restaurants and public transport. We’ve recommended closure of gyms and yoga centres,” a TAC member said.

The members resolved that the state should be on high alert as experience from the first and second wave showed that three to four weeks after a rise in cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, was followed by a wave in Karnataka.

“In the border districts with Maharashtra, like Belagavi, Bidar and Vijayapura, as well as, in districts sharing borders with Kerala, we need to be on a high alert. Even in the second wave, the same pattern was seen, so we have recommended strict restrictions in the border districts of the state. The state also needs to keep a close watch on test positivity rate. We’ve recommended closure of crowded places like pubs and bars in districts with high TPR.

The state will also witness a series of festivals in the coming months. It is up to the government to allow seating in cinema theatres,” another TAC member said.