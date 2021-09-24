Traders seek action against policemen for assaulting hotelier

The Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOA) members have condemned the attack on a restaurant owner and staff by the Mandi station policemen.

The FOA members, who had recently demanded lifting of the weekend curfew, submitted a memorandum to police commissioner Chandragupta demanding action. They have decided to urge deputy commissioner Bagadi Gowtham to lift the night curfew.

The policemen assaulted Javid Ahmad Pasha of Hotel Big Grill, opposite Suhasini Palace, near RMC Yard, new bamboo bazaar on Sayyaji Rao Road on the night of September 22 as it was reportedly open beyond 9, a violation of night curfew guidelines. A video of the attack has gone viral on social media.

"The hotel was opened only on September 16. It was closed by 9 pm, but the last two customers, who had come before 9, were still having dinner when the policemen entered inside and assaulted the staff and owner. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera,” Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president C Narayana Gowda claimed.

"Is this the kind of respect a hotelier gets in the city? The police are exploiting night curfew to harass traders and hoteliers. We seek the government to lift the night curfew. Dasara has set in, a major season for the tourism and hospitality sectors, providing direct or indirect employment to over 30% of the residents,” Gowda added.

"The police should first talk to a trader if there is any violation. We will stage protests if such incidents are repeated," he warned.

“We condemn the inhuman treatment of a restaurateur. Hotels are slowly picking up business. No service provider violates the law intentionally. They are harassing traders instead of checking violations and crimes. The police start wielding the cane from 8.30 pm itself though the night curfew starts from 9 pm," stated an FOA press release.