Training for GP members from January 19: KSE

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Minister K S Eshwarappa said Abdul Nazeer Sab State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will conduct a training program for the newly elected 92,131 members of gram panchayat in taluk-level from January 19 to 26.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, he said the newly elected gram panchayat members will be formed into ten teams and trained. Training sessions will be conducted in 285 centres of 176 taluks across the state; some taluks will have two centres. As many as 900 resource persons have been identified and they would interact with teams for five days. Each team will have 40 members, he explained.

About the training, the minister said sessions would be held from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm. Resource persons will speak on 15 topics and provide information on required skills. Video conferences with experts and local persons will be conducted. State-level officers will interact with members every day in case of queries.

Trainees will not be given accommodation but can avail of travel and participation allowances. The main objective of the training is to provide information on the formation and structure of gram panchayats, main duties, management of wards and village meetings, finance and framing development projects. The estimated cost of one training program is Rs 27.16 crore and the Centre and the state would bear the cost in a 60:40 ratio.

The selection of gram panchayat president and vice-president would be held in a month, and their training would be held later.