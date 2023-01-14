Truck gutted in fire sparked by road accident in Kittur

Truck gutted in fire sparked by road accident in Kittur

There were no casualties in the accident

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 14 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A truck was left gutted in a road accident that sparked a fire on Saturday. The incident took place after the truck was hit by another truck beside the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Kittur town in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The driver and cleaner of a stationary truck loaded with coconut had been cooking dinner below the vehicle when another truck rammed it from rear. The collision sparked a fire which left the first truck gutted.

There were no casualties in the accident and all managed to escape with their lives. Kittur police visited the spot after the incident.

