Truck gutted in fire sparked by road accident in Kittur

A truck was left gutted in a road accident that sparked a fire on Saturday. The incident took place after the truck was hit by another truck beside the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Kittur town in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The driver and cleaner of a stationary truck loaded with coconut had been cooking dinner below the vehicle when another truck rammed it from rear. The collision sparked a fire which left the first truck gutted.

There were no casualties in the accident and all managed to escape with their lives. Kittur police visited the spot after the incident.