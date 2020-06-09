Two Covid positive cases in Mysuru

After a gap of nearly a week, two more Covid positive cases were detected in Mysuru. Both are men and inter-state cases. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from the designated Covid Hospital, following recovery.

The patients detected on Tuesday are designated as P-5920, 22-years-old, and P-5921, 60-years-old. While the former has a travel history from Delhi and the latter has travelled from Tamil Nadu. A portion of Ittigegud, the locality of the former in Mysuru city, and Neelakanta Nagar in Nanjangud, the locality of the latter, have been turned into containment zones as a precautionary measure.

As on Tuesday, the total number of persons observed for suspected Covid infection is 7,275, while 5,807 persons have completed 14 days quarantine. At present, 1,386 persons are under home quarantine for 14 days and there are 77 persons under institutional quarantine for seven days. A total of 11,827 samples have been tested and 101 have tested positive. There are a total of five active positive cases as 96 among 101 positive cases have been recovered and discharged. Earlier, on Thursday, June 4, a 29-year-old pregnant woman, a Maharashtra returnee, tested positive at Hosapenjalli village in Hunsur taluk, She was designated as P-4219.