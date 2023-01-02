Two die in new year party firing in Shivamogga

Two die in new year party firing in Shivamogga

The deceased have been identified as H U Vinay (34), a research student at the Kannada Department, Davangere University, and Manjunath Olekar (67), owner of a farmland

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 02 2023, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 05:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was killed in accidental firing while the person from whose gun the bullets were discharged died of a heart attack at a New Year's party in Shivamogga on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as H U Vinay (34), a research student at the Kannada Department, Davangere University, and Manjunath Olekar (67), owner of a farmland.

The incident occurred during the party organised at Olekar's house in Vidyanagar. 

Olekar was loading his licensed double barrel gun when bullets were accidentally discharged. Vinay, who was next to Olekar, sustained severe injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, said local police.

Shocked at the unfortunate incident, Olekar suffered a heart attack and passed away, said the police.

A case has been registered with the Kote police.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

shivamogga
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Where to invest in 2023

Where to invest in 2023

Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well

Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well

Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE

Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

 