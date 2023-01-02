Two die in new year party firing in Shivamogga

A man was killed in accidental firing while the person from whose gun the bullets were discharged died of a heart attack at a New Year's party in Shivamogga on Saturday night.
The deceased have been identified as H U Vinay (34), a research student at the Kannada Department, Davangere University, and Manjunath Olekar (67), owner of a farmland.
The incident occurred during the party organised at Olekar's house in Vidyanagar.
Olekar was loading his licensed double barrel gun when bullets were accidentally discharged. Vinay, who was next to Olekar, sustained severe injuries.
He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, said local police.
Shocked at the unfortunate incident, Olekar suffered a heart attack and passed away, said the police.
A case has been registered with the Kote police.
