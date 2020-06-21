Two more SSLC students contract coronavirus

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri/Bagalkot,
  • Jun 21 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 23:13 ist
Representative image/istock

With two days left for the SSLC examination, two students - one each from Bagalkot and Haveri districts - have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday.

A 15-year-old girl from Shiggaon town in Haveri district contracted the virus.

According to Tahsildar Prakash Kuduri, "The girl was a contact of a 46-year-old man (Patient 6832), her next-door neighbour. Her sample was collected by the health workers during the door-to-door surveillance. Her parents and a brother also have contracted virus."

The tahsildar said, she won't be allowed to write SSLC final exam starting June 25. However, she can take supplementary exam as fresher.

A 16-year-old boy from Mudhol town was among the 14 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bagalkot district in the last 24 hours. The day's tally also includes a five-month-old baby.

On Saturday, an SSLC student from Kittur taluk in Belagavi, with a travel history to the virus-hit Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, was infected.

