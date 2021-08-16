Vijayendra performs puja on his brother B Y Raghavendra's birthday

State BJP vice-president and son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra performed special puja in Ganapathi temple in the city on the occasion of the birthday of his brother B Y Raghavendra who is currently MP of Shivamogga.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, "Elder brother (Raghavendra) is following the path shown by our father B S Yediyurappa. Development had become a synonym with my father's name. Now my brother is also moving on the same path."

He said the MP has implemented many irrigation projects for the welfare of farmers of the district. He exuded confidence that his brother would carry on the legacy of his father with regard to development and conquer the hearts of people of the constituency.