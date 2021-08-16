Vijayendra performs puja on his brother's birthday

Vijayendra performs puja on his brother B Y Raghavendra's birthday

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 16 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 15:12 ist
BY Vijayendra. Credit: DH Photo

State BJP vice-president and son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra performed special puja in Ganapathi temple in the city on the occasion of the birthday of his brother B Y Raghavendra who is currently MP of Shivamogga.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, "Elder brother (Raghavendra) is following the path shown by our father B S Yediyurappa. Development had become a synonym with my father's name. Now my brother is also moving on the same path."

He said the MP has implemented many irrigation projects for the welfare of farmers of the district. He exuded confidence that his brother would carry on the legacy of his father with regard to development and conquer the hearts of people of the constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BY Vijayendra
B Y Raghavendra
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

 