Vishwanath accuses Vijayendra of ‘usurping power’

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath has been criticising his own party government since a long time. On Wednesday, he directly attacked BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, also son of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, of ‘usurping power’. He described the district in-charge ministers and deputy commissioners as ‘toothless’.

Addressing media persons here, Vishwanath said, “Neither the district in-charge minister, nor the DC, have the powers to spend money. All powers are vested with Vijayendra. Each bill has to be sent to Bengaluru, for the approval of Vijayendra.”

“Covid infection is wildly spreading in the villages. The Covid situation in rural areas, is sensitive. Patients are not getting medicines. Concentration of all powers, with a person, is dangerous. This centralisation of powers seems to be for ‘commission’. Those at the helm of affairs in the government should not ‘make money on dead bodies’,” he said.

“The ministers and DCs should be given a free hand, to manage the situation. Besides, senior IAS officials, like Principal Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries, with experience in administration and managing resources, should be deputed to the districts, as it is a medical emergency. Each district must be given Rs 100 crore for the purpose. The senior IAS officials should be empowered to spend the money. The DCs can function under their guidance,” Vishwanath said.