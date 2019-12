A pregnant woman delivered a baby boy on the Udayan Express train while she was traveling from Yadgir to Bengaluru on Monday night.

Geetha, a resident of Saidapur in Yadgir district, went into labour in the moving train.

Some Anganwadi workers from Nalawara village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district in the same compartment, some of who were on their way to Bengaluru, helped Geetha who delivered a baby boy on board.