Woman farmer killed in wild jumbo attack in Hunsur

A compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been given to the kin of the deceased woman, according to Elephant Task Force DCF Seema

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2022, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 21:03 ist
A farmer woman was killed and three others were injured in a wild jumbo attack, at Chikkabeechanahalli, in Hunsur taluk, on Friday.

Chikkamma (60), is the deceased. It is said Chikkamma and others were working in the field, at the village, adjoining Arabithittu forest area, when the lone tusker attacked them. While Chikkamma succumbed,  injured Ravi, Ranjith and Saroja were admitted at the hospitals in Mysuru and Bilikere.

A compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been given to the kin of the deceased woman, according to Elephant Task Force DCF Seema.

The wild jumbo was captured with the help of tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Mahendra, Bheema and Prashant and has been shifted to the elephant camp in Dubare, Kushalnagar, she said.

Veterinarians Dr Ramesh, Dr Mujeeb Ahmed and Dr Wasim tranquilised the jumbo to rescue it. CCF Malathi Priya, DCF Karikalan, ACFs Anusha, Lakshmikanth, Shivaram and others were present.

hunsur
elephant
Karnataka
Karnataka News

