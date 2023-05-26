Worker killed, another injured in stone quarry blast in Kolar

A 28-year-old quarry worker died while another sustained injuries after a huge boulder fell on them following a blast at a quarry site near K B Hosahalli under Narasapur hobli of the taluk on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Somu Jadhav, a native of the Yadgir district. Injured Gopi of Tamil Nadu has been shifted to a hospital in Kolar.

The blast occurred at 8 pm on Wednesday at the quarry located on Survey number 110. Somu Jadhav sustained serious injuries when a boulder hit him. He was rushed to MEG Hospital in Hosakote, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday

Boulders fell on Somu and Gopi who were at a distance of 600 metres from the blast site. It looks like the quarry operators have violated several rules. Also, they made attempts to destroy evidence. We will ensure the victims get compensation, Superintendent of Police Narayan told DH.

The Vemagal police have booked the quarry owner Jayaram Reddy, operator Abdul Rehman alias Mujeeb, Krishnamurthy, Devaraj and the suppliers of explosives. Six persons, including Abdul Rehman, have been arrested, the police said.