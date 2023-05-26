Worker killed, another hurt in Kolar quarry blast

Worker killed, another injured in stone quarry blast in Kolar

The deceased has been identified as Somu Jadhav, a native of the Yadgir district. Injured Gopi of Tamil Nadu has been shifted to a hospital in Kolar

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • May 26 2023, 00:44 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 03:06 ist
The stone quarry at K B Hosahalli in Kolar taluk where the incident occurred. Credit: DH Photo

A 28-year-old quarry worker died while another sustained injuries after a huge boulder fell on them following a blast at a quarry site near K B Hosahalli under Narasapur hobli of the taluk on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Somu Jadhav, a native of the Yadgir district. Injured Gopi of Tamil Nadu has been shifted to a hospital in Kolar.

The blast occurred at 8 pm on Wednesday at the quarry located on Survey number 110. Somu Jadhav sustained serious injuries when a boulder hit him. He was rushed to MEG Hospital in Hosakote, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday

Boulders fell on Somu and Gopi who were at a distance of 600 metres from the blast site. It looks like the quarry operators have violated several rules. Also, they made attempts to destroy evidence. We will ensure the victims get compensation, Superintendent of Police Narayan told DH.

The Vemagal police have booked the quarry owner Jayaram Reddy, operator Abdul Rehman alias Mujeeb, Krishnamurthy, Devaraj and the suppliers of explosives. Six persons, including Abdul Rehman, have been arrested, the police said.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Kolar
quarry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

 