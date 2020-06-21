Yoga hub Mysuru celebrates Yoga Day digitally

Yoga hub Mysuru celebrates International Yoga Day through digital platforms

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  Jun 21 2020
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 11:39 ist
Yoga day in Mysuru. DH Photo

Amidst the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yoga hub of Mysuru celebrated the sixth international Yoga Day in a significant manner using digital media.

The district administration made arrangements for the telecast of Yoga professionals performing asanas in front of the Mysuru Palace.

A team, led by Srihari of GSS Yoga Institute, performed various asanas in front of Mysuru Palace for 45 minutes. The performance was live-streamed via Facebook.
 According to officials, thousands of people performed yoga on their terraces.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the district administration had initiated the 'Virtual terrace yoga' concept, wherein yoga enthusiasts performed Yoga by following the instructions of professionals who performed in front of Mysuru Palace.

